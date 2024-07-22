NSCDC strengthens security architecture in Kwara with additional office

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State chapter has approved the upgrade of Araromi-Isolo Opin Divisional Headquarters in Ekiti Local Government Area to a full-fledged Area Command.

BusinessDay reports that Mohammed Umar PhD, the NSCDC Commandant in Kwara State, gave the approval recently.

Represented by Aiyelabowo Isaac, his deputy, at commissioning ceremony of the NSCDC Area Command, the Commandant said that the upgrade was a key initiative in the Command’s ongoing efforts to addressing insecurity in the State.

A statement by Ayoola Micheal Shola, the PRO, quoted him saying he noted that the strategic move was essential to strengthening the security framework in Ekiti Local Government Area, enhancing operational efficiency, expanding security coverage, and establishing a stronger presence of NSCDC in the area.

Aiyelabowo praised the steadfast support of the Araromi-Isolo Opin community and other stakeholders in creating a conducive environment for NSCDC to perform its statutory duties of safeguarding critical national assets and infrastructure.

Oba R.S. Are (JP), the Ilufemiloye I, Asolo of Isolo Opin, expressed his profound gratitude to the Commandant for his consistent support even as lauded the Corps’ commitment to upholding law and order and its resolute dedication to ensuring public safety within the community.

The commissioning of the NSCDC Epe-Opin Outpost office is expected to further bolster security operations in the region, enhancing the corps’ ability to respond effectively to security needs.