Halogen Group pledges more innovations to drive sustainable security

Halogen Group, Nigeria’s leading security risk management and safety solutions provider, says it will continue to innovate in its drive to provide sustainable security for Nigerians and their property.

Halogen, since opening for business, a long time ago, has proven that it is an industry leader with its innovative, creative and impactful products and services.

This partly explains why it recently earned a distinguished recognition from the UK head office of the Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs), a prestigious global body that annually celebrates excellence in security management.

Halogen was voted Nigeria’s Most Outstanding Security Company for 2024. It, therefore, joined the league of awardees from OSPAs which is highly sought after for its affirmation of superior service delivery.

OSPAs has recognized top security companies across Europe, Africa, America, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Halogen Group won not only the Outstanding Contract Security Company of the Year, but also secured the highest number of OSPAs trophies for 2024. This includes the Outstanding Security Training Initiative award for the national impact of its training and capacity development hub, Academy Halogen.

Read also: Sophos’ new endpoint security innovation targets cyberthreat defense

The highpoint of this Group’s recognition is award of OSPAs Lifetime Achievement Award given to its CEO, Wale Olaoye, who is widely recognised as a distinguished security risk management expert and thought leader. This award makes him Africa’s first inductee into the newly instituted Global Hall of Fame for security leaders.

This year’s recognition marks the fifth consecutive time Halogen has outshone its peers with multiple category wins in the fiercely contested OSPAs.

“This is a reward for excellent leadership, clear thoughts and a flawless vision. This is the result when a team of brilliant minds pool together, as evidenced by what the management team and a nimble workforce can accomplish when committed to a common cause, moving in the same direction,” Biodun Shobanjo, OON, Halogen’s Founder and Chairman, said in his reaction to the award.

Similarly, Lanre Showunmi, Halogen’s Chief Operating Officer, commended OSPAs organizers and the eminent jurors, stressing that the awards are a call to even higher levels of service excellence.

Showunmi pledged that Halogen Group, in line with its DNA and culture, will continue to drive innovation and leadership by leveraging new thinking to enable sustainable security in a post-digital and AI-driven world.