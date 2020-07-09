NSCDC reiterates commitment to protect critical national assets, oil pipeline others

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ondo State Command, on Thursday reiterated its commitment to adequate protect all Critical National Assets and Infrastructure by forestall any form of natural or man made disaster in the state.

According to NSCDC, critical national assets ranging from; Oil Pipeline, Telecommunication masts, Electrical installations among others would be properly protected.

Ondo NSCDC commandant, Philip Ayuba, while speaking at a stakeholders meeting organized for the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Retailers Association Of Nigeria (LPGRAN) Ondo State Chapter, said the command would monitor and enforce the compliance of all Gas Retailers with stipulated safety precautions so as to ensure a disaster free environment.

Ayuba, maintained that the command would stand firm on its core mandate urging all stakeholders to comply with the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) rules by obtaining required documents for operation and also exercise necessary caution by putting in place all precautionary measures to prevent fire outbreak.

While soliciting for the stakeholders cooperation, NSCDC Commandant expressed his displeasure with series of report of fire disasters erupting through Gas flames in some part of the state leading to the destruction of properties.

Chairman of the LPGRAN, Amondi Ben, while speaking during the meeting commended the NSCDC for creating an enabling environment for their members to be enlightened on necessary precautions for fire preventions.

Ben, therefore, promised that the association would collaborate with the Command Task Force to ensure strict compliance by their members.