NSCDC deploys over 5,000 personnel for Eid-el-Kabir in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed more than 5,000 personnel across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, to ensure a secure and peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

According to a statement from Samuel Idoko, the spokesman for the FCT Command of the NSCDC, Olusola Odumosu, the FCT Commandant has organised the deployment of 5,112 officers to bolster security throughout the FCT ahead of and during the festivities.

Read also:IHS Nigeria, NSCDC’s synergy on protection of critical national assets and infrastructure

The personnel will be stationed across all six Area Councils and the City Centre, focusing on sensitive locations, soft targets, black spots, and areas prone to criminal activities.

This deployment, according to him, aimed to guarantee residents a peaceful holiday season.

Odumosu also issued warnings to miscreants, vandals, and other troublemakers to steer clear of critical national assets and infrastructure.

He emphasized that the corps would not hesitate to enforce the law against anyone caught engaging in criminal activities.

Odumosu further cautioned against the burning of tyres on roads, which he described as an act of vandalism that undermined road integrity.

He stated that individuals caught in such acts would face legal consequences.

The Commandant highlighted the significant investments made by the FCT administration in providing good roads and essential infrastructure.

He stressed that the NSCDC would not tolerate any actions that sabotage these efforts.

Area Commanders and Divisional Officers have been instructed to ensure robust security in their jurisdictions, with an emphasis on commitment, vigilance, responsiveness, and professionalism.

Read also: NSCDC partners immigration on border security, correctional service in Kwara

Odumosu urged the personnel to avoid carelessness or overzealous behaviour while performing their duties.

Special forces such as the Armed Squad, Intelligence and undercover officers, Counter Terrorism Unit, Female Strike Force, Special Crack Squad (Operation Adaka-su), and Agro Rangers have been deployed to maintain law and order.

Odumosu assured FCT residents that the NSCDC would collaborate with other security agencies to protect prayer grounds, motor parks, recreational centres, and other places of interest during the celebration.