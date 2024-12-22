NSCDC deploys 1,500 personnel ahead Christmas, New Year celebrations in Bauchi

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed over one thousand five hundred (1,500) personnel to monitor the celebration of Christmas and new year in Bauchi State.

The Bauchi State NSCDC Commandant, Oloyede Nelson Oyerinde said that he was committed of ensuring the safety and security of lives and property ahead of Yuletide season.

Oyerinde said that the 1,500 personnel would join other security agencies to secure the state during Christmas and new year celebrations.

He also said that the deployment of the personnel aimed to carry out both covert and overt operations, joint patrol of flash points across the state, protection of critical national assets and infrastructure as well as worship centres, parks, eateries, banks, and hotels.

The Bauchi State commandant of the NSCDC, Oloyede Nelson Oyerinde in his address to the officers and men of the command directed them to be diligent, focused and honest in carrying out their duties during Christmas and the new year celebration.

The state Commandant of the NSCDC, Oyerinde advised the people of the state against engaging in activities that may lead to breach of security during the festive period.

