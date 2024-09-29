NRC to investigate ticket racketeering on Abuja-Kaduna train

…despite N900 million e-ticketing platform

Favour Okpale

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced an investigation into allegations of ticket racketeering involving some of its officials on the Abuja-Kaduna train service (AKTS).

This comes despite the Federal Government’s introduction of a N900 million e-ticketing platform in January 2021, designed to curb such practices and enhance accountability.

In a statement released by Yakub Mahmood, the NRC’s Deputy Director of Public Relations, the corporation acknowledged receiving reports of passengers facing difficulties in obtaining tickets through the online platform.

These challenges have reportedly opened opportunities for some officials to exploit passengers, engaging in ticket racketeering.

“Information has reached the management of the NRC regarding passengers’ difficulties in obtaining tickets online, leading to ticket racketeering on the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) in recent times

“To address this unfortunate situation, management has set up a team, headed by the Deputy Director of ICT, to investigate.

“In the meantime, the Managing Director of the NRC, Freeborn Okhiria, has directed Mr Mohammed Modibo Ibrahim to immediately report and assume the position of Manager of the AKTS.

The NRC has also directed the Director of Operations to increase the frequency of train services on the route within the next two weeks, in a bid to ease ticket access for passengers and reduce the opportunities for racketeering.

“The Managing Director has also instructed the Director of Operations to increase the frequency of train services on the route within the next two weeks,” Mahmood stated.

The NRC assured the public that the situation would be resolved soon and urged passengers to remain patient as measures are taken to address the challenges with the e-ticketing platform and eliminate the corruption surrounding ticket sales.

The e-ticketing platform, launched in January 2021, was aimed at promoting efficiency, reducing physical contact between passengers and NRC staff, and curbing revenue leakages. However, the recent issues suggest further efforts are needed to ensure the system functions as intended.

