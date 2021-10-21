NRC suspends Abuja- Kaduna train services after bandits attack

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended train services along the Abuja –Kaduna route after Shehu Sani, former senator representing Kaduna central, has said the Abuja-Kaduna train he boarded yesterday, was attacked with explosives.

Sani In a tweet on Thursday, said “Yesterday, terrorists attacked the Kaduna Abuja railway with an explosive & opened fire on the train, targeting the Engine Driver & the Tank,”

“This morning, I was on board when our train ran over another explosive and it damaged [the] rail. It took a miracle for us to escape.” he added.

Fidet Okhiria, NRC managing director who confirmed the incident, on a phone conversation with BusinessDay on Thursday, said the train services were suspended for the safety of passengers and crew members.

According to him efforts were being put in place to ensure absolute safety along the route.

” We have to fix damages and hopefully this evening or tomorrow morning, services will resume” he noted.