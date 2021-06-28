NPDC is one of the highest taxpayers to Edo gov’t – MD

The managing director of Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited (NPDC), Mansur Sambo has said that the company is one of the highest taxpayers to the Edo State government.

Sambo, who said the subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has expanded to more than 32 assets added that it has continued to maintain close relationship with the State Government.

According to him, NPDC is probably the highest taxpayer to Edo State government and we have maintained close relationship with the State Government.

The NPDC boss made the disclosure on Thursday when members of the Edo House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Marcus Onobun paid him a courtesy visit at the new NPDC Head office in Benin City.

While noting that the oil firm was ahead of other organisations in carrying out its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes to its host communities, he added that the CRS projects have affected the people positively in the state.

He listed some of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility projects to include the recent distribution of Solar deep freezers to women in Ologbo community and the electrification project at Oredo being handled by an indigenous contractor.

Read also: FG directs NNPC to cut petroleum consumption to 60m litres

Others are the distribution of tables and chairs, textbooks and notebooks to schools in Edo among others.

Sambo, who assured that the company will need to establish a closer relationship with the State legislators, promised to furnish the members with its CSR projects as its progresses.

The managing director, who gave a brief history of how NPDC started with Oredo field in Oil Mining Lease (OML 111) in Edo said the company has executed too numerous CSR projects in the state.

He further disclosed that to douse the clamour for the relocation of NPDC to other States where it operates, the management has taken steps to relocate operations to its new office building along Airport Road in Benin City.

Earlier, the speaker of the house, Marcus Onobun who led other members of the Edo House of Assembly to the NPDC office, said the visit was part of the House’ oversight functions.

Onobun explained that the purpose of the visit was to find out how NPDC has impacted on it host communities in the State.

He commended the management of NPDC for its laudable CSR projects in the state.

” In order to be aware of the various community projects being executed by NPDC, we want to establish a mutually beneficial relationship with NPDC.

“I agreed with the MD that NPDC is performing silently. This visit will be the beginning of a sustainable beneficial relationship ” he said.

The speaker, who solicited the support of the company to carry out training for members of the assembly assured the management of the company that the house will ensure that it does not regret its stay in Benin.