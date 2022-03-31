NOSDRA blames three Bayelsa spills on sabotage

The National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) has blamed three oil spills in Bayelsa State on sabotage amidst a rising spate of spills caused by sabotage and theft.

NOSDRA in a statement signed by Idris Musa, Director-General/Chief Executive Officer, advised oil firms to tighten security over their assets to avert environmental damage and loss of oil and gas revenue.

The statement made available via email on Wednesday indicated that the three oil spill incidents investigated by the agency within the past few days were traced to sabotage.

Musa said an ongoing gas leak from a gas line operated by the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) that crosses some communities in Bayelsa State capital Yenagoa was due to the activities of vandals.

The statement read: “The Agency received a report of a Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) on 6” Nembe/Obama Pipeline at Sabatoru, Nembe L.G.A. Bayelsa State.

Read also: Western countries consider tapping stockpiles to push down oil prices

“The incident occurred proximal to an artisanal refining site which operators are suspected to have vandalised the pipeline to steal crude oil.

“Similarly, there was another vandalised pipeline on the 20” Kolo Creek-Rumuekpe pipeline at Otuasega also in Bayelsa State.

“There was no oil spill in that instance.

“A gas pipeline was also vandalised on the 24” Ogboinbiri/OB-OB gas delivery line at Okaka behind Bayelsa Palm Estate in Yenagoa.

“This vandalism has a backlash on the main gas delivery pipeline from the OB-OB gas plant of the Nigerian Agip Oil Company.

“We implore the oil companies operating in the area to place more surveillance on their assets to avoid wanton destruction of economic assets as well as the environment.”