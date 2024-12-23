Norway increases language proficiency requirement for foreign nationals seeking permanent residence permits

Foreign nationals seeking permanent residence permits in Norway will now need to achieve an A2 level of proficiency in spoken Norwegian, which is an increase from the current A1 requirement.

The Justice Ministry plans to implement this measure to tighten language requirements for applicants aiming to obtain permanent residency in Norway, thereby enhancing the integration of foreigners into Norwegian society. Applicants must master A2 language levels instead of A1, as the government seeks to improve the overall integration process.

Moreover, non-EU/EEA nationals under temporary protection who wish to obtain permanent residency in Norway will also be affected by this measure.

Emilie Enger Mehl, Minister of Justice and Public Security, stated, “To ensure good integration, it is important to set requirements for both Norwegian language skills and knowledge of Norwegian society. We, therefore, propose to tighten these now. This comes as a series of several measures to ensure that we continue to have controlled immigration to Norway.”

The proponents of this measure believe that foreigners should possess a certain level of Norwegian language proficiency before being granted the right to become permanent residents in the country.

Language requirements to be integrated into the immigration process

The authorities have also proposed that the requirements for Norwegian language proficiency should no longer be tied to integration regulations.

Instead, the stipulations for oral proficiency in Norwegian and passing a civics test for permanent residence permit applicants should be included in the immigration regulations.

Additionally, the authorities propose that non-EU/EEA migrants under temporary protection should adhere to the same rules. This implies that individuals in this category who wish to obtain permanent residence permits in Norway must meet the same language requirements.

Tonje A. Falch-Nevand, an advisor at the Justice Ministry, explained, “The proposal means that migrant workers from countries outside the EU/EEA and foreigners who have had temporary collective protection but have transferred to a residence permit that forms the basis for permanent residence must meet the same requirements.”

The Ministry has addressed all relevant ministries and several other bodies in a consultation letter, requesting their input on the proposed changes. The consultation period will remain open until February 18, 2025, after which the proposal is expected to move to higher authorities for further discussion.

