Northern Christians celebrate Christmas

…as CAN seeks recruitment of CRK teachers in Katsina

Christian worshippers, including women and children who dressed in new attires, defied the cold weather in some Northern States of Northwest, including Kano and Katsina, to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

BusinessDay findings show that worshippers in some cities such as Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, among others, went out to worship

NAN reports that worshipers trooped out in their numbers to attend church service at various worship Centres, observing that there was security presence, especially around Sabon Gari area, which has a high concentration of churches.

Some worshippers who spoke to NAN and BusinessDay said it was a time an excitement to be able to witness yet another Christmas, just as they prayed for peace in the country.

Mary Ade and Bola John, both residents, said that the key messages from clergy men were centered on sharing love with one another, especially to those in need as Christmas festivity is all about being your brother’s keeper.

Amos Jacob, a clergy, urged christians to use the Christmas period to reflect by looking inwards, repent of all the sins they committed this year, but Moses Adamu, a resident, charged the two dominant religions in the country to work together in finding a lasting solution to the security challenges in the country.

He also called for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, irrespective of their ethnic or religious backgrounds.

Another resident, Chukwudi Emeka, also advised christian faithful to live for one another just like Christ did for mankind.

He urged them to pray for divine direction, caring for others, especially the aged and the less prevailed, for a meaningful Christmas celebration.

NAN also reports that fun seekers also trooped out in large numbers to celebrate the Christmas at some fun centres across the metropolis.

Meanwhile, the Katsina chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has called for recruitment of Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) teachers to instil morals in pupils in the State.

The Secretary of the association, Musa Daniel-Danladi, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Monday.

He said the call was imperative to enhance teaching and instil sound morals in public schools, especially in southern part of the state where there is appreciable number of indigenous Christians.

Daniel-Danladi also appealed to Governor Dikko Radda to appoint an indigenous Christian as Special Assistant (SA) on Christian Affairs in the state.

“This has been the practice by the previous All Progressive Congress (APC) administration in the state,” he said.

He also lauded the state government’s gesture to Christians during this Christmas celebrations.

“We commend Gov. Radda for the tremendous effort in curbing the insecurity in the state. As it stands, no single Christian is in the hands of kidnappers.

“And we have marked more than a month without receiving any report of attack, instead it’s the bandits that are being flushed out. This is quite commendable,” he said.