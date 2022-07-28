North-west APC calls for proactive measures against insecurity

The north-west zonal chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for proactive measures to address the rising challenges of insecurity in every part of the country.

Nigeria has been caught up in the web of insecurity to the extent that left opposition members of the National Assembly with no option than issuing impeachment notice to President Muhamadu Buhari.

Worried by the ugly situation, the north-west zonal leadership of the ruling party under Salihu Lukman at a stakeholders meeting in Katsina state called for immediate action to tackle the menace.

The APC leaders in a statement by Musa Mada, the north-west zonal publicity secretary said, the federal government has been very responsive to the needs of security agencies in the country.

They appealed to all the security services to live up to the expectations of Nigerians by bringing to an immediate end the menace of insecurity ravaging every part of the country.

“The North West Zonal Leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) under the National Vice Chairman Malam Salihu Lukman was in Katsina State on Wednesday 27th July, 2022, and met with the party’s stakeholders led by His Excellency Governor Aminu Bello Masari to round up of the fact finding tour which began in Kebbi State on Monday 4th July 2022.

“The tour which covered all the seven states of the Zone met the party stakeholders and leaders in the ancient city of Katsina the Katsina State capital and discussed numerous issues concerning the party affairs as usually transpired in states already visited.

“Like in Sokoto and Zamfara, security challenges facing the Zone took a center stage where the participants urged for proactive measures to address challenges of insecurity in every part of the country.

“Noting that the Federal Government has been very responsive to the needs of security agencies in the country, party leaders appeal to all the security services to live up to the expectations of Nigerians by bringing to an immediate end the menace of insecurity ravaging every part of the country,” the statement read.