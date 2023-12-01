North East governors pledge to overcome insecurity in the zone

…Meet in Adamawa Saturday

North East Governors Saturday met in Yola, Adamawa State Nigeria to continue with their commitment to ensure that they conquer the challenge of insecurity faced by the geo-political zone.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum observed that the daunting challenges in the zone, indeed required collaborative efforts to tackle them.

Read also: Poor road network fuelling insecurity in North-East Nigeria— Govs

He called on the Federal Government to assist the zone in overcoming some of its problems such as the deplorable condition of roads, lack of functional rail lines, and underutilisation of the waterways, among others.

Zulum, a professor, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his determination to ensure prevailing peace in the zone and Nigeria, assuring that the governors will continue to safeguard regional peace.

He asked his counterparts to be committed to creating more opportunities, stimulating small industries, and building an agricultural value chain to address the alarming rate of unemployment and poverty in the zone.

In his welcome address, the host Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State noted that the forum since its inception has charted a new course and attracted the needed attention to the zone.

He stated that through the efforts of the forum, the Northeast states have won the battle against insurgency and restored peace and stability in the zone. He also said that the encouraging results witnessed by the region were stimulants of the efforts put in place by the Governors to ensure robust development, peace and tranquillity in the Northeast states.

Read also: Northeast governors tackle FG over insecurity

The event witnessed the presence of all the governors and top government officials among other dignitaries from the six states of the zone, held in the Banquet Hall, Government House, Yola.