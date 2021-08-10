Nordica Fertility launches Nigeria’s first HIFU centre

Nordica Fertility Centre, a company that specialises in fertility treatment has launched its High-Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU). This happened on Friday.

The centre would focus on complete non-invasive solutions for symptomatic uterine fibroid.

The HIFU is the world’s first and only trans-cervical fibroid ablation system that combines the first-ever intrauterine ultrasound guidance with the proven benefits of targeted radiofrequency energy with no incision, uterus preserving procedure.

The company also said that it had its first three patients treated with the new HIFU treatment in Nigeria.

“Nigeria by this new technology acquisition has joined a unique league of 29 countries in the world where this feat is possible. HIFU is a scientific breakthrough which is available in 29 counties and about 350 Centres globally,” said Abayomi Ajayi, managing director Nordica Fertility Centre.

According to Abayomi, this project is coming at a time, when our country is embattled with various negative stories and needs a positive boost to give our population something positive to think about.

“The Fibroid Care Centre is the response to the yearnings of a teeming population of women suffering from uterine fibroids. This condition has been known to greatly impact the quality of life of sufferers resulting in loss of man-hours, impact on their homes, careers, jobs, and relationships across all spheres of life.

“For quite many women also, these fibroids have contributed to their inability to conceive babies, thereby affecting their fertility and its attendant challenges emotionally and psychologically,” he said.

Uterine fibroids are the most common tumours in women of reproductive ages. They affect approximately one-third of women aged 35 and about 70 percent of white women and more than 80 percent of black women having uterine fibroids before the age of 50.

Most women suffering from fibroids are scared of the open surgery that had hitherto been the only option in taking out the Fibroid. Today, Nigerians have a choice of our various Endoscopic services or pin-hole surgeries as they are commonly referred to or the new-age non-invasive solution using High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound – HIFU

This procedure uses ultrasound rays to literally burn off the fibroids without any invasive method.

Also speaking at the launch, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, wife of Lagos State Governor said marking the former launch of the fibroid care centre and official commissioning of the high intensity focused ultrasound by Nordica Fertility Centre is a milestone of the unveiling of the latest technology in the management of uterine fibroids here at the centre of excellence and state of aquatic splendour is no doubt a welcome development that will greatly facilitate the treatment of uterine fibroids in a non-invasive manner, as well as put Lagos on the global map of uterine fibroid management.

“It is worthy of note that the high-intensity focal focus ultrasound technology being introduced in Lagos is the first of its kind in the West African sub-region and the third on the African continent. Fibroids, as we know, affect the major majority of women, especially African women, being a growth that develops in a woman’s uterus,” she said.

Sanwo-Olu added that the unveiling of this new technology will greatly facilitate fundaments of a medical condition, and considerably improved health indices in the Lagos State of Nigeria, as it concerns screening for uterine fibroids, diagnosis, treatments, care and support.

“It is also a world-class facility that will help to significantly reduce medical tourism outside Nigeria, thereby contributing to the growth and development of our national economy.

“As a member of the medical family, I appreciate yet the quantum leap, the cyber care centre will provide to us as a state and as a country in our quest to address this medical condition and hugely improve treatment outcomes in our state’s today’s own failing perfectly aligned to the vision of the present administration of Lagos State,” he said.

During the launch of the centre, Patricia Omoke, one of the beneficiaries, shared a testimony that says I am one of the recipients of the free HIFU treatment; the procedure took about an hour, five minutes. I’m very excited about using HIFU and feel great being the first.