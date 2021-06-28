Nohawing to reduce 30% operation cost with adoption of LAM360

A Nigerian telecoms infrastructure management company, Nohawing Global Resources Limited, says it is set to cut over 30 percent of its operational costs by adopting the LAM360 remote monitoring and diesel management systems across over 1,500 telecoms masts it manages nationwide.

Speaking in Enugu after the commencement of the PoC process, Emeka Dennis, managing director of Nohawing Global Resources Limited, said anyone who understands the telecommunications infrastructure management & maintenance business in Nigeria knows that over 70 percent of cost is on diesel and generator maintenance, and majority of unplanned shutdowns and costly downtime comes from unexpected diesel outage due to theft.

Dennis said LAM360 solution not only solves theft problems but also smoothens its operations and improves the services Nohawing renders to its clients.

He said his company is partnering with Blue Visage Limited as its candidate for the PoC.

Explaining what the service is all about, Matthew Bazuaye, a senior manager with Blue Visage Limited, owners of LAM360 service, said Lam360 is a fully automated diesel management solution powered by IoT technology.

Bazuaye said the service covers monitoring and anti-theft, supply & management, optimization of diesel usage, and it is enabled by an IoT sensor requiring no special connectivity gateway, no electricity, equipped with a robust highly sophisticated firmware and IoT device management platform.

“The sensor is rated by start-us as the most accurate and efficient diesel monitoring sensor in the world today and we don’t expect that any technology can beat ours in the next 10-20 years because we would continue to improve and set new standards,” he said.

He further stated that unlike other remote monitoring sensors, Lam360 is heavy on notifications and alerts, giving users such prompts as refuel prompt which they would receive when their tank level drops to about 15-20 percent and it can also be based on their consumption rate.

He assured that the sensor will immediately alert users when theft starts on their tank and that would enable them catch the thief if they have a quick response mechanism.

“Are you a victim of under-supply or do you have staff who would collaborate with your vendors to under-supply quantities paid for and keep the change? LAM360 will make it impossible for them. On our platform, you will know the minute, the hour and date diesel was delivered to your site, how much quantity you had prior to the refuelling and total quantity after refuelling,” Bazuaye said.

“The beauty of it is that no one can manipulate the numbers, not even us. These details can also be sent to you as an alert after every refueling process. This data is gold. In the past what you had was a situation where thieves would disconnect the level sensor from power source and after stealing as much diesel as they want, they will reconnect it to power and this entirely defeated the purpose of having a diesel level sensor installed in remote locations,” he said.

He said this is a complete solution that has put control in the hands of the clients and Nohawing Global Resources is happy to offer this service absolutely free to customers who qualify for the freemium and subscription services.

“When Nohawing approached us in April 2020 regarding the bugging challenge of diesel theft, we assumed the solution would only appeal to companies within that service niche but as we set to launch, we are receiving a lot of requests coming from estate management companies, facility management companies, churches, banks and a lot of sectors where we never imagined were experiencing this problem of diesel theft,” Bazuaye said.

“We find this solution very exciting because it speaks to the fact our solution will indeed be impactful across sectors and this is the highest reward you can ever ask for,” he said.