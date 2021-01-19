Noah Ibrahim and Chigozie Okwara Set to Tackle unemployment With The Relaunch Of SoftWork.XYZ

One in every two Nigerian youth in the country’s labor force is either unemployed or underemployed. As of the second quarter of 2020, Nigeria’s unemployment rate was at 27.1 percent and about 13.9 million of the country’s youth population were said to be unemployed.

Owing to this growing number, Novarick Homes CEO, Noah Ibrahim, together with renowned entrepreneur, Chigozie Okwara has launched Softworks.XYZ, a new integrated and inclusive platform aimed at expanding job opportunities within the technology and Media sectors.

The Co-founder and CEO, Softworks Limited, Chigozie Okware, at the product launch on Friday, January 15th, described Softwork.XYZ as a software platform aimed at solving the unemployment issues for Nigerians by creating a platform for freelancers and employers to connect, collaborate, and get work done. “Through Softwork, businesses and individuals can hire freelancers with graphic designing skills, websites and mobile app development, and digital marketing. This innovation is the first of its kind trending in the social media space to benefit skilled and qualified Nigerians seeking employment” Okwara Stated.

Co-founder of Softworks, Noah Ibrahim in his statement to Pressmen, described the company’s mission and motive behind this initiative as moving away from the large, untargeted job market to tailored services that address the specific needs of the employer by bringing freelancers together in one place. He also stated that by relaunching this software, steps are being taken in the right direction to gradually solve the unemployment problem in Nigeria.

According to Ibrahim, “Unemployment is prevalent in our society today. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the statistics of unemployment has surged to the highest ever experienced and it is for this reason, we have sought out an innovative way to solve this problem through Softwork.XYZ.

“We are quite aware there is still demand for certain tech and media skills and our mission is to create a meeting point where employers can access these skills so needed in their organization as well as creating job opportunities for freelancers. Through the Softworks platform, employers will be able to assess the skills and competence of freelancers by looking up their performance ratings, completed jobs, and peer testimonials. This will ensure they hire the best hands at the best possible value.” Ibrahim concluded.