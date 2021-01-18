NIN: NIMC struggles to meet February 9 deadline, lists enrollment Centers in Abuja, Lagos

As the February 9 deadline set by the Federal Governme4nt for subscribers to link their National Identification Number (NIN) to their Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) appears to be leaving no stone unturned to enroll people into the NIN.

This is as NIMC at the weekend rolled out list of NIN Enrolment Centers in Abuja and Lagos to ease the overcrowding at the Commission’s Head Offices in those major cities.

The Centers in Abuja include, the FCT State Office, Abaji, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kwali, Kuje, Federal Secretariat, Nigerian Immigration Service, Federal Road Safe Corps (FRSC) ZONE 7, Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Mogadishu Cantonment (Abacha Barracks), National Assembly Complex, Department of State Services and Office of Secretary to Government of the Federation.

Other Centres in Abuja are the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dei Dei, Public Service Institute, Kubwa, NIPOST Kubwa, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Nigerian Customs Service, Federal Housing Agency, Gwarinpa, Karshi, Jiwa, Dutse, Ministry of Justice, National Open University (NOUN), KENUJ School Jikwoyi, High Court Lugbe, Kurudu, National Mosque and EFCC.

Those in Lagos West are, Local Government Areas; Lagos West ERCS Agege LGA Orile Agege, LCDA Alimosho

LGA, Ayobo Ipaja LCDA, Igando/ikotun LCDA, Synagogue Agbado/oke LCDA, Amuwo Odofin LGA, Oriade LCDA, Badgey ; Badagary LGA, Olorund LCDA, Ifako Ijaiye Ijaiye Ojokoro, LCDA

UBA Dopemu ERC, Ikeja LGA, Onigbongbon LCDA, Ojodu LCDA, Kosofe LGA, Agboyi Ketu LCDA, Mushin LGA, Oshodi – Ejigbo LCDA, Isolo LCDA Oshodi/isolo LGA, OjoLagos State University, OtoAwori LCDA and Ojo LGA.

Others include: NIMC State Office, Lagos/east ERCS, Epe LGA ERC, Ibeju Lekki LGA ERC, Eti Osa LGA ERCSangotedo LCDA ERC, Iru LCDA ERC, Passport Office Ikoyi, Alagbon ERC, Lagos Island- Lagos Island LGA ERC, FIRS, Shomolu -Shomolu LGA ERC, Bariga LCDA ERC, Surulere -Surulere LGA ERC, Coker Aguda LCDA ERC, Itire Ikate LCDA ERC, Lagos Mainland – Yaba LGA University of Lagos Special Centre,

YABATECH ERC, Apapa – Apapa LGA ERC, NNS QUORA, Ajeroni LGA – Ifelodun LCDA, Ikorodu – Ikorodu West LGA ERC, Igbogbo Bauyeku LCDA ERC, LASPOTECH ERC, Imota LCDA ERC and Zenith Bank Head Office.