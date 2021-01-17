FG approves setting up of NIN enrolment centre for diplomats

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, has approved the setting up of a National Identity Number, NIN, enrolment centre at the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This was made known in a press statement issued on Sunday by the minister’s Technical Assistant, Information Technology, Femi Adeluyi. He said the desk will be set up by Tuesday, 19th of January, 2021.

The statement said the National Identity Number is mandatory for diplomats who will reside in Nigeria for a continuous period of two years or more, and for all other lawful residents in the country as stated in Section 16 of the National Identity Management Commission Act 2007.

According to the statement, the enrolment centre will provide support for members of the Diplomatic Corps and will be managed by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, through the National Identity Management Commission.

The statement further reads: “The centre is being set up based on the request of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in order to simplify the process for diplomats.The Law has made it mandatory for Nigerians and legal residents to obtain a NIN since 2007.

However, compliance has been low, until recently.

The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy remains committed to creating an enabling environment for all Nigerians and legal residents to obtain their Digital Identity Number.”