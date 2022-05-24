No plane crash in Ikeja – FAAN

No air plane crashed in Ikeja, the capital of Lagos, BusinessDay can confirm. There had been viral but untrue reports making the rounds that an aircraft crash landed Wednesday evening.

However, it was found out that internet users had only seen an aircraft being towed to a different destination and has hastily concluded that it was a crash.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN) has debunked the reports.

In a statement, the authority asked the general public to disregard the news making rounds on social media about an alleged crash at Ikeja airport.

“The aircraft was sold by the owner to a buyer who was taking it to it’s final destination,” FAAN added.

In a swift reaction to the viral story, Ibrahim Farinloye, the zonal coordinator, South-West, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) stated that is pertinent to clear the rumour going round on the purported plane crash landing around Ikeja with a obscuring footage in a crowded traffic scene.

Farinloye said after due consultations with all critical stakeholders and tracking of all incoming and outgoing flights in Lagos, there is no plane missing so far.

An official at the airport who also confirmed that there was no crash said the aircraft wings was taken off for easy towing of the aircraft.

Footages of the incident are currently circulating on social media.