No pay, no work: UNILAG’s non-teaching staff shut down campus

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) was shut down on Monday as non-teaching staff, under the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), staged a protest over withheld salaries dating back to 2022.

Abiodun Olayinka, NASU’s UNILAG chairman, confirmed the strike, warning that operations at the institution would remain on hold until all outstanding payments are made.

“Our members have empowered us to take this stand. There will be no going back—either the salaries are paid, or we don’t return to work,” Olayinka stated.

He further disclosed that despite President Bola Tinubu approving the release of the funds, certain individuals close to the presidency appear to be delaying disbursement.

“The President has given the green light, but it seems some officials are deliberately holding on to the funds. They might be trying to test our patience, which is why we’ve resorted to this strike,” Olayinka explained.

The unions expressed frustration that while academic staff have received payment for the same period, non-teaching staff continue to face delays.

Both academic and non-teaching unions remain united in their demand for the government to fulfill the terms of a 2009 agreement, a long-standing issue that has yet to be resolved.

