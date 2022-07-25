No feud with Oba’s palace over artefacts – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said that there was no conflict between the state government and the palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, over the return of looted Benin artefacts.

Obaseki made the clarification while addressing participants at a stakeholders’ engagement and unveiling of phase one of the Edo Museum of West African Art (EMOWAA), on Thursday, in Benin City.

The governor said: “What is our plan for culture? As a people, we have a lot of assets from our past and it’s our responsibility to recreate them. So, it is beyond just several pieces of artwork; no, it’s beyond that. It is about using that as the contact point to bring out the best of who we are.

“There is a whole lot of research that still needs to be done. We can’t have things about us being explained to us from Europe. Nobody is going to do it for us.

“That is why we must insist that when these works come, we host them here in Edo State, their home so that it’s available for everybody to see. There is no quarrel with the palace. It is not just about us but the people of the state. So, let’s facilitate it so everybody can access and benefit from it.”

He also solicited support in repositioning the culture and tourism sector to become a source of revenue for the state.

“I don’t see why we cannot achieve this. So, each and every one of you here, from your ministries, departments and agencies, has a responsibility to make sure we get the first phase of the EMOWAA done and then let those coming after us build on what we have started.

“If we have a million people coming into the state or into Benin City for culture and tourism every year, and each one spends $1000, can you imagine the amount of money that will come into the state? Not from crude oil or the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), but from culture and tourism.

“I think it’s another way to look at our development trajectory and please, I am encouraging all to provide whatever support you can to the team. Let’s do it because we must start this work this year and by the time we are leaving office, we should have the first phase completed,” he added.

Phillip Ihenacho, chairman of EMOWAA Trust, on his part, said that the core mandate of EMOWAA was to support the preservation of West African heritage and culture.

Ihenacho further said that the project would help to empower contemporary creativity by providing infrastructure, research, education and career-building experiences for professionals in the cultural and creative space.