No crisis in Nsukka PDP, says party chair

Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, Fabian Onah, says there was no casualty during a disorder at a stakeholders meeting.

Onah said on Sunday in Nsukka that he was surprised to read some media reports that one person was killed and some others sustained injuries.

“Yes, there was a misunderstanding in that meeting which did not last up to five minutes before normalcy was restored and the meeting continued.

“I am surprised to see reports in social media and some online media platforms that one person was killed and many sustained injuries, this is false and misleading.

“Some women scampered for safety, you know women are always afraid,” he said.

Though Onah declined to disclose what caused the misunderstanding, he said the party was on top of the situation towards resolving the problem.

Meanwhile, a stakeholder in Nsukka PDP who pleaded anonymity said trouble started in the middle of the party’s monthly meeting when one Pat Asadu, representing Nsukka/Igboeze-South in the House of Representatives announced his intention to contest again in 2023.

According to him, Asadu has been representing the constituency for 16 years, as this is his fourth time in the lower chamber.

“Some people in Nsukka and Igboeze-South are not happy that Asadu is not allowing another person from the constituency to contest the seat.

“So as soon as Asadu entered the venue with his supporters to declare his intention, trouble ensued when some opposed him and shouted him down.

“People started shouting, No, No! It’s not your birthright and they started destroying chairs, tables and bottles,” the witness said.

Also, a group known as Nsukka Youth General Assembly (NYGA) has condemned the use of political thugs to stir up a crisis in the state.

A statement signed by Onyekachi Omeje, national publicity secretary of NYGA, expressed dismay at the development.

“It is regrettable that some people still play mundane politics of thuggery in 2022.

Efforts to get comments from Asadu, failed as he neither picked his calls nor responded to messages sent to him.