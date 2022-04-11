Tinubu counters Osinbajo by calling urgent meeting with APC governors

Former governor of Lagos state Bola Ahmed Tinubu is mounting his first response to the declaration of vice president Yemi Osinbajo by seeking an urgent meeting with governors of the APC.

The same progressive governors met last night with Osinbajo who told them of his plans to contest for the presidential ticket of the APC in what will be a direct challenge against Tinubu who declared for the same position weeks ago.

This morning’s meeting has been scheduled to begin at 10am Monday at the Kebbi house on Plot 70, Kur Mohammed Way, Off Ahmadu Bello Way, Central Business District, Abuja.

Tinubu had initially asked that the meeting with the governors be held at Lagos House Abuja but there was push back from the governors and it was thereafter decided to shift the meeting to Kebbi house.

Read also: 2023: Osinbajo declares for presidential race (VIDEO)

Monday’s meeting is coming hours after the declaration of the vice president that he will seek the party’s nomination to run as president in next year’s election.

This is a breaking story, more details later