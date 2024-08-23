NNPCL announces complete merger of its retail arm, OVH

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced that the first step of merging NNPC Retail Ltd into OVH has been completed, adding that the post-merger renaming as NNPC Retail Ltd was ongoing.

The company disclosed this in a statement signed by Olufemi Soneye, its chief Corporate Communications Officer.

Read also: Reps threaten sack of NNPCL boss, Kyari over Dangote refinery rift

It explained that contrary to the claims by Paul Ibe, a Media Adviser to the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, that the retention of Mele Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd was compensation for the alleged acquisition of NNPC Retail Ltd by OVH in which he claimed Mr Wale Tinubu held 49 per cent stake, neither Wale Tinubu nor the President has any interest in the OVH acquisition.

“The attention of NNPC Ltd has been drawn to a press release signed by Mr Paul Ibe, a Media Adviser to the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. In the statement, the former Vice President was quoted to have lamented the criminal hijack of the NNPC by corporate cabals around the current President.

“He was also quoted to have listed the retention of MMrMele Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd as compensation for the alleged acquisition of NNPC Retail Ltd by OVH in which he claimed Mr Wale Tinubu held a 49% stake. He further alleged that the NNPC Retail Ltd—OVH acquisition deal was part of a grand scheme by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to integrate his business interests into Nigeria’s public enterprises at the federal level.

“NNPC Ltd wishes to set the records straight with the following facts: We are a commercially focused and profit-driven company managed by professionals who are committed to adding value to the nation,” the statement read in part.

Read also:N NPC hijacked by cabals around Tinubu- Atiku

The company also explained that investment decisions by NNPC Ltd Management are strictly determined based on commercial viability and national interest.

It stated that upon the acquisition of OVH by NNPC Ltd, both NNPC Retail Ltd and OVH effectively became subsidiaries of NNPC Ltd. However, based on professional advice and sound commercial considerations, NNPC Ltd opted to merge NNPC Retail Limited into OVH, and thereafter retain NNPC Retail Limited as the company name post-merger.

“At the time NNPC Ltd acquired OVH in 2022, Oando (in which Mr Wale Tinubu has equity interest), had fully divested its equity in OVH to the two partners – Vitol and Helios. Oando began its divestment in 2016, with Vitol and Helios coming in as equity partners, leading to the change of name from Oando to OVH. In 2019, Oando fully divested its equity interest in OVH resulting in Vitol and Helios holding 50% equity interests respectively.

“As a businessman, the former Vice President should know that effectiveness in business leadership is best measured by balance sheets and bottom lines rather than pedestrian considerations.

“The management of NNPC Ltd, under the leadership of Mr Mele Kyari, has done very well in growing the company’s fortunes as shown in the 202Audited Financial Statement (AFS), where it reported N3.3 trillion as profit after tax.”

Read also: Nigerians fume as NNPC boss embarks on Umrah amid lingering fuel scarcity

The company also noted that as a commercial entity, its activities are devoid of political interest, adding that it shall continue to conduct its business full of commitment to national interest and value creation for the benefit of all stakeholders.