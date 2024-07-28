Reps threatens sack of NNPCL Boss, Kyari over alleged sabotage of Dangote refinery

The House of Representatives has warned that it will call for the dismissal of Mele Kyari, the group chief executive officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), if alleged attempts to undermine the Dangote Refinery are not halted immediately.

Philip Agbese, the deputy spokesperson of the House, said this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Saturday.

This development follows the House’s earlier call for the dismissal of NMDPRA’s Chief Executive Officer, Farouk Ahmed. Agbese accused both the NNPCL and NMDPRA of attempting to sabotage the Dangote Refinery.

He pointed out that many Nigerians had cancelled a planned protest against economic hardship, contingent upon Kyari’s removal to ensure the refinery’s smooth operation.

The House has alos concluded plans to investigate the ongoing conflict between the Dangote Refinery and the NMDPRA.

“We have observed numerous demarketing campaigns aimed at discrediting the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which has caused widespread concern in the country”, Agbese stated.

“The House has already instructed the President to remove the NMDPRA’s CEO. The House of Representatives will not hesitate to call for Mele Kyari’s dismissal if efforts to sabotage this national asset do not cease immediately.”

Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, had previously led a delegation on a visit to the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals Company in Lagos. Abbas emphasized that the visit provided critical insights to inform the House’s legislative actions and decisions.

He also reiterated the House’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment to attract both local and international investors to Nigeria.