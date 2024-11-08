NNPC, SPDC donate $1 million to Borno flood victims

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC JV) – Operator of the NNPC Limited, SPDC, TotalEnergies and Nigerian Agip Oil Company Joint Venture– has, announced the donation of $1 million to support efforts to provide relief to over half a million people displaced in flood impacted communities of Borno State.

“The donation will go into the procurement and distribution of relief materials and medical supplies for displaced residents who are now in urgent need of critical aid,” said Osagie Okunbor, managing director, SPDC, and country chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, adding that a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), local to the region with understanding of working with displaced people, will manage the distribution of the materials in collaboration with the Borno State Emergency Management Agency.

According to Okunbor, the SPDC JV intervention was in response to the alert issued in September by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), following the significant rise in water levels caused by the overflowing of the Alau Dam, and the calls for support by Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum.

“We consider providing this support to be of necessity to demonstrate our commitment to our society and the duty of care to our people. It expresses our deep concern for the victims of the devastating floods in Borno State,” Okunbor said.

He noted that the SPDC Joint Venture’s gesture is a continuation of similar assistance given over the years to the region that is recovering from recent conflicts.

Bala Wunti, chief upstream operating officer of the NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), in a statement, added, “The urgency in providing this relief is important given the region’s existing vulnerabilities, with people recently barely recovering from conflict-induced displacement. The flooding has severely disrupted socio-economic activities, with women and children being disproportionately affected and we are glad that the joint venture is able to provide succour at this time.”

Wunti said, “As a responsible corporate organization, NNPC is glad to support the SPDC Joint Venture in this essential activity. Our thoughts are with those affected and with the government agencies working tirelessly to provide relief. We pledge to support ongoing efforts through immediate humanitarian aid and long-term partnerships for sustainable recovery.”

