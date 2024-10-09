NNPC raises petrol prices again to N998 as Dangote products spreads

Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) on Wednesday increased the price of petrol by 16 percent, the third increase in two months and weeks after it started purchasing the petrol from the giant Dangote oil refinery on the outskirts of Lagos.

The price of petrol is a sensitive issue in Nigeria because many households and small businesses use it to power generators because the majority of citizens are not connected to the national electricity grid.

On Wednesday, NNPC said it had increased petrol prices from N950/Liter to N998/Liter in Lagos and as high as N1,003 in northeastern states.

The price development comes weeks after the NNPC commenced petrol lifting at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s gantry after an extended period of price negotiations.

