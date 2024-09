The retail arm of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company has announced an increase in the price of premium motor spirit (petrol) from N617/itre to N897/liter effective today, September 3, 2024.

This is coming barely 48 hours after Dangote refinery begins production of petrol.

BusinessDay findings on Tuesday, showed that most retail stations of the NNPC had adjusted to the new price of N897/litre

….more details shortly