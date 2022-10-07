NNPC guarantees fuel sufficiency, asks Nigerians to avoid panic buying

Following the recent fuel scarcity issue in Abuja, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has urged Nigerians to avoid panic buying because it has sufficient stock of petroleum products.

In a statement signed by Garba Deen Muhammad, spokesperson for NNPC, on Thursday, the company said the current queue situation in some parts of Abuja and its environs is as a result of delays in arrival of fuel trucks.

“This is happening as a result of heavy flooding that has submerged parts of the highway passing through Lokoja, Kogi State and also an incidence of a failed road section around Badegi-Agaie highway in Niger State,” it read.

Read also: Climate Change: IFRC seeks to partner private sector, government on mitigation

The company revealed that it is collaborating with relevant government agencies, to open up this major highway but in the interim, vehicles, especially fuel tankers, are finding alternative roads to get to their intended destinations.

“The current situation is temporary and has nothing to do with shortage of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) as the NNPC Ltd has a thirty-day products’ sufficiency, we urge the general public to remain calm and not to engage in panic buying of petroleum products,” it stated.