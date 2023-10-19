NNPC confirms enough petrol supply for 30 days

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has claimed it has fuel to cover for 30 days amid ongoing fuel scarcity and queues.

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the state-owned oil company said the scarcity is on the back of reduced depot loadout in Apapa, Lagos over a few days, “and the root cause has since been addressed.”

“NNPC Retail Ltd. notes the appearance of fuel queues in some parts of Lagos and a few other locations around the country.

“We assure all Nigerians that there is ample supply with sufficiency of at least 30 days,” the statement read. “Motorists are advised to desist from panic buying as distribution will normalise over the next couple of days.”