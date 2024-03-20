Nnamdi Kanu promises to end insecurity in S/East if released from detention

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra has said that insecurity in the South East will end in few minutes once he is released from detention.

According to him, his influence will end will end insecurity in the region and nobody will counter his orders concerning security in the region, he reportedly said after he was denied bail by Binta Nyako, presiding judge of federal high court Abuja.

He said violence has persisted in the South East because he is being held in detention.

“Anybody committing crime cannot go free, I swear. Anybody committing crime in the east cannot go free. They are doing it because I am DSS (custody). If I were to be outside, nobody could try this. I suspect that some people in government are complicit. They are making money with insecurity”, he was quoted by The Cable to have said.

“They know that if Nnamdi Kanu is outside, in two minutes this nonsense will stop” he said in the report.