Nnamdi Kanu back to DSS custody as court adjourns trial

The trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has been adjourned till November 10, 2021.

Kanu was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja amidst tight security on Thursday, October 21.

He was brought to court in a heavily fortified security convoy.

Recall that the Federal Government had amended seven counts against Kanu.

However, the IPOB leader pleaded not guilty to the charges bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony.

Nnamdi Kanu’s legal team also sought his removal from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

But the presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyako denied the application and adjourned Kanu’s trial.

PremiumTimes reports that Nnamdi Kanu was reportedly brought to the Court on black Sports Utility Vehicles at about 8 am.

However, Journalists, lawyers and staff of the FHC were barred from entering the Court premises.

Security was beefed up with the presence of a combined team of Police, Army, and Department of State Services operatives estimated to be over 3,000.

Last week, the federal government slammed an amended seven-count charge against Kanu, while the FHC issued a hearing notice for Thursday, October 21.

Kanu, who is also a British citizen, was in June, arrested in Kenya and repatriated to Nigeria for the continuation of his trial.