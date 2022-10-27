NMDPRA launches oil marketers’ compendiums of best practices

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has launched the Compendiums of Best Practices Series of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) for the downstream oil sector.

Farouk Ahmed, chief executive of NMDPRA, alongside Olumide Adeosun, chairman of MOMAN and CEO of Ardova Plc; Tunji Oyebanji, CEO of 11 Plc; and Clement Isong, CEO of MOMAN, launched the publications at the OTL Africa Downstream Week Expo 2022 in Lagos.

The publications contain best practices for hydrocarbon depot, equipment and operations, fuel transportation management, retail station construction, equipment and safety standards, and retail safe operations, according to a statement.

It said the compendiums were published with the intention of sharing industry best practices that will assist personnel or organisations achieve operational excellence.

Read also: Nigerian Oil Service firms can deliver big-ticket pipeline projects – Okwuosa

The statement described the MOMAN Compendium of Best Practices series as a timely step towards the institutionalisation of a viable and sustainable petroleum downstream sector in Nigeria.

“These compendiums provide information to enhance safety and serve as a learning resource in depots, transport, and retail business of the downstream. It was also recommended for operational and safety personnel handling and transporting refined hydrocarbon products,” it said.

The statement added that all four compendiums have also been published in Hausa language.