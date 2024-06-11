NLNG, Temile Development Company sign pact to boost maritime operations in Nigeria Petroleum Industry

NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited (NSM), a subsidiary of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (Nigeria LNG Limited) on Tuesday, signed an agreement with Temile Development Company Limited for the management of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Alfred Temile 10 Vessel.

The agreement according to the parties is expected to boost maritime operations in the oil and gas sector, as well as increase LPG penetration in the country.

Speaking during the signing ceremony in Abuja, Afred Temile, the Chief Executive Officer of Temile Development Company Limited, stated that the company venturing into and taking delivery of first Alfred Temile, a couple of years ago was done with the drive to succeed in the industry.

According to him, the company is currently working towards taking other Final Investment Decisions (FID) in the gas sector.

He said, “when the company took delivery of first Afred Temile, a couple of years ago, it was not a commercial decision, but a decision of we can do it, and now the company has done it.

“There are many more to come. We are at a final stage of taking FID on another LPG tanker. There a lot of investment decisions we are taking in terms of deepening our participation in the gas sector.”

The LPG Alfred Temile 10, is a 23,000 cubic metres liquefied petroleum gas vessel owned by Temile Development Company Limited, with NSML designated as the technical vessel manager.

In his remarks, Olalekan Ogunleye, the Executive Vice President, Gas, Power and New Energy of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC LTD), assured Afred Temile that NSML was very capable, and would be given every support to manage any number of vessels the company would deliver.

Ogunleye who is also the Chairman of the Board of the NSML stated that the signing of the agreement demonstrated that the Board was satisfied with what the management of the NSML is doing, and would give every support to enable them expand their activities.

Represented by Salihu Jamari, the Chief Investment Officer, NNPC Gas and Power Investment Services, , the EVP said that the Board would also ensure that NSML becomes dominant marine services provider in the region, not only in West Africa, but in the whole of Africa.

“Because that has been the target given to them by the board. And the board is willing to go to any length to give them any support that they need in terms of manpower development, vessel management and all other marine services”.

his remarks, Andy Odey, the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainability Development at NLNG, reiterated that the company’s value chain is transportation, and NSML plays a very strong role in that space.

He noted that “in 19-year-old this year, NSML has done so much in such a short time, and transformed to such a point where 11 of our vessels are fully managed by the NSML.

“As a parent company we are proud of what our child is doing. But if you look at Alfred Temile and try to write the story of NLNG around what we do: domestic LPG in Nigeria, you can’t but put Alfred Temile in that space.

“They play a very strategic role in ensuring that LPG leaves our facility to every part of Nigeria.

“Today, we are responsible for about 40% LPG that is consumed in Nigeria. Both of you play a very strategic role. So why you are looking at your partnership today, we are looking at our partnership with you to continuously help to build a better Nigeria”, added.

NSML is a private Limited Liability company which provides shipping services including training, manning, fleet management and consultancy services to NLNG, Bonny Gas Transport (BGT) and the sub-Saharan Africa maritime sector.

The company was established in response to rapid changes and challenges in the maritime business and the scarcity of competent ship board personnel worldwide.

Initially incorporated on October 9, 2008, as a manning company, NSML commenced full operations in August 2010 as NLNG Ship Manning Limited.

In October 2014, the company was renamed NLNG Ship Management Limited and repurposed as a full-fledged ship management company, following the integration of NLNG’s vessel management activities.

In 2017, its scope of services expanded to include the Maritime Centre of Excellence (MCOE) and terminal management services. NSML changed its registered name in 2023 to NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited.