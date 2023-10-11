NLNG, NDDC partner to empower N/Delta communities

The Niger Delta Development Agency (NDDC) and the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) have endorsed a deal expected to empower the people of the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

The management of the two organisations, on Tuesday, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to streamline a partnership to give the NLNG a say in its annual contributions meant to develop the communities.

In a statement issued by the media units of both organisations, they said they intend to maximise the impact of development in the Niger Delta.

They also talked about the objective of the MoU being to leverage what they called ‘shared aspirations’. They are to collaborate on diverse fronts in the delivery of sustainable development projects in the region.

At the signing ceremony at NLNG’s corporate head office, Philip Mshelbila, managing director/CEO, NLNG, and Samuel Ogbuku, NDDC’s managing director, agreed to collaborate and partner to empower communities in the region.

They said the MoU was also to promote local content and capacity development and work with stakeholders along the value chain to effectively deliver sustainable development projects.

The MoU would also provide a framework to maximise the impact of NLNG’s contributions to NDDC. The statement said this would be through the effective delivery of development projects in the Niger Delta in an objective, judicious, transparent, sustainable, auditable manner, and with due regard to accountability and global best practice.