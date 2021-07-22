NLNG announces science quiz competition for secondary schools

The Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) has announced that its science quiz competition for secondary schools would begin on Saturday, July 24.

This year’s competition according to the organisers will feature schools drawn from Bonny Island, Rivers State.

In a statement made available to BusinessDay, the competition would be held in two parts, with the first stage at the JAMB CBT Center, Federal Polytechnic of Oil and Gas Bonny, Rivers State.

The first stage which is called the Olympiad stage, NLNG said will take place on Saturday, July 24; featuring students from junior school (JS) and senior school (SS) 1 to 3.

While the grand finale will be held on Saturday, July 31 for just three SS3 delegates in a yet-to-be-determined location.

Breakdown of activities for the event according to the organisers will be for Olympiad Stage participants will be deployed using a computer-based test application, Test to be deployed for students studying in public schools and government-approved secondary schools in Bonny Island, CBT centre to use will be located in Bonny Island, Public schools are to nominate student’s representatives from their schools based on academic performance, Nomination will cover students from JS 1 to SS 3.

Also, Three students per class per school will be accepted into the Olympiad Stage, Subjects for junior secondary students will cover Mathematics, Integrated Science, Computer Studies, and subjects for senior secondary students will cover Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science.

For the Grand Finale stage, the organisers say it will follow a traditional quiz competition style in which participating schools will be invited to a location.

During this stage, the three representatives of SS 3 will be drawn from the four highest-scoring schools from the Olympiad Stage.

Each school (via their representatives) will engage in round rubbing question and answer sessions with each correct answer earning that school points While there will be a total of six rounds for this stage.

Five of the rounds will be based on each subject (Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Computer Science). Each round will test the participant on each subject specifically.

The sixth round will be a wild card round; this wild card round will combine questions from all the subjects.

A web-based application for the question and answer. A screen will be used for the display of questions, and students will have a mobile device to submit their answers.

“The Award Ceremony will take place once the Grand Finale is concluded on the same day and location. The award is categorized into Gold, Silver, and Bronze, representing the first, second, and third positions.

“The award will be given based on students’ performance, the coordinating teachers, and the participating schools. Consolation prizes will be given to other students,” NLNG said.