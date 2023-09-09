NLC vows to oppose Wike’s demolitions in Abuja

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to oppose the demolitions of buildings in Abuja by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

NLC President Comrade Joe Ajaero said in an interview that the demolitions, which have mostly affected the poor, are akin to “Hitler’s tyranny” and “impoverishing the masses.”

Ajaero said that the NLC will “put a stop” to the demolitions, which he said are a violation of the Constitution and the rights of workers.

He also called on the government to provide affordable housing for the poor and to improve the welfare of workers.

The demolitions have been met with widespread criticism, with many people accusing Wike of being insensitive to the plight of the poor.

The NLC’s vow to oppose the demolitions is likely to add to the pressure on Wike to halt the demolitions.