NLC urges LASG to suspend ban on single-use plastics

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Lagos State chapter, has appealed to the state government to suspend its planned ban on single-use plastics and carry stakeholders along to discuss alternatives.

Funmi Sessi, the state chairman of NLC, made the call in an interview with NAN on Monday in Lagos.

Recall the state government recently announced plans to ban single-use plastics and sachet water by January 2025. The government said the policy was aimed at establishing sustainable guidelines for managing plastic waste while protecting public health and the environment.

Sessi said: “There are implications for this government decision; that is why the government should carry along stakeholders.

“The number one implication this is going to have on the people is job losses. That is why I am appealing to the government to have a rethink. Those who are working in all these companies producing single-use bags, nylons, and sachet water, you want to throw them into the unemployment market again.

“I appeal to our government to suspend that action because there’s much hunger and anger in the land.”

Sessi also expressed dissatisfaction with the further increase in the price of petrol, saying this has brought more hardship to the citizens.

“Our refineries should work”, she said.

