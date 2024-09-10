MAN says proposed ban on single-use plastics will lead to job losses

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said that the proposed ban on single-use plastics will throw several workers into the already ballooned labour market.

Iziaq Salako, deputy minister of environment, had said in June that the Federal Government would place a nationwide ban on single-use plastics in January, 2025.

Reacting to that in a statement sent to BusinessDay on Tuesday, MAN said the proposed nationwide ban on single-use plastics will impact the operational landscape for businesses across diverse sectors, noting that “concerned manufacturers, distributors/retailers and consumers will have their production processes, supply chains, and consumer behaviors significantly altered.”

The manufacturers’ group said the regulatory shift will precipitate significant investments in research and development to identify, develop, and implement viable alternatives to single-use plastics.

“The implementation of a single-use plastics ban is likely to result in job losses within industries heavily reliant on the production and distribution of these products. Workers employed in the manufacturing, packaging, and sales of single-use plastics face the risk of unemployment as companies adapt to the new regulatory landscape. Factories unable to transition to alternative materials or absorb the associated costs may be forced to cease operations, leading to job losses and economic disruptions in affected regions,” the group noted.

“Businesses will have to explore eco-friendly materials, redesign packaging formats, and potentially invest in new manufacturing equipment. Supply chains will also undergo a transformation as companies seek out new suppliers of sustainable materials, explore opportunities for recycling and reuse, and build relationship with waste management facilities.”

The association observed that the number of businesses that will be affected by the single-use plastics ban will be determined by the scope of the policy, stressing that sectors such as packaging, consumer goods, food and beverage, and healthcare are expected to experience significant disruptions. “Small and Medium Scale Enterprises within the manufacturing sector are particularly vulnerable due to their limited resources and capacity to adapt to rapid regulatory changes,” MAN said.

“Beyond these primary sectors, the ban will have ripple effects on other industries. For instance, the logistics and transportation sectors may face challenges in handling and transporting alternative packaging materials. The waste management industry will experience changes in waste composition and recycling processes.”

MAN said SMEs within the plastics industry are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of the ban as these businesses often have limited resources to invest in new technologies or retool their operations.

MAN recommended the establishing of a robust recycling infrastructure, which involves the nationwide deployment of recycling collection sites, particularly in industrial clusters where plastic waste is concentrated.

“To incentivize participation, the government should implement financial rewards or tax breaks for individuals and businesses that actively engage in recycling. Investing in research and development is crucial for creating innovative and sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics. By fostering public-private partnerships with companies specializing in sustainable materials, the government can accelerate the development and commercialization of eco-friendly solutions,” the group advised.

It said the government should provide technical assistance and capacity-building support to businesses, particularly SMEs, to help the vulnerable firms adapt to the new regulatory environment, including offering training on sustainable packaging design and waste management practices.

It urged companies to explore opportunities for circular economy initiatives, noting that by incorporating recycling, reuse, and repair practices into their business models, they can reduce waste and minimise resource consumption.

“Ultimately, the transition to a single-use plastics-free future requires a holistic approach that encompasses innovation, investment, consumer education, and government support. By embracing these strategies, businesses can not only comply with regulations but also position themselves as leaders in sustainability.”



MAN added that it is committed to collaborating with government agencies, environmental groups, and other stakeholders to develop sustainable solutions that balance environmental concerns with the need to protect jobs and guarantee the survival of businesses.