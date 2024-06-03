NLC strike turns bloody on the Plateau as four people Injured

An enforcement effort by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) at the NTA motor park in Jos, Plateau state took a violent turn on Monday, leaving four individuals injured.

The incident stemmed from longstanding disputes between the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and NTA Park management over ownership of the park, dating back to the tenure of former Governor Simon Lalong.

Sunday Ayodele, the Plateau state vice chairman of NLC while addressing journalists in Jos said tension had been brewing between the management of the park and the NURTW with the former claiming ownership of the park.

He said upon arrival, confusion ensued, and NLC officials were mistaken for NURTW members. This misunderstanding quickly escalated into violence, with NLC vehicle being pelted with stones, resulting in damage to the vehicle and injuries to four individuals with their phones lost.

The injured individuals, described as NLC members, were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“When we got to the NTA motor park, we tended to take another different step but we had to use discretions to ask to ascertain what was going on. From the explanation, we discovered that it’s a misfortune because the institution, that NTA Park for quite some time, almost about four or eight years ago, during the times of former governor Simon Lalong has been having issues with NURTW and who are the right owners of that particular place.

“After destroying our vehicle and injuring four of our members with their phones lost, We were able to speak to them and they showed their concern. They have already tendered an apology to us,” stated Ayodele, the NLC vice chairman.

Meanwhile, the Plateau state chapters of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have taken a definitive stand by joining the nationwide indefinite strike action, citing the federal government’s failure to reach a consensus on a new minimum wage and the recent hike in electricity tariff by the federal government.

This move has led to the closure of both the state and federal Secretariat in Jos the capital city of Plateau State.

Following unsuccessful negotiations with the federal government, the NLC and TUC have collectively decided to intensify their efforts in advocating for fair and just wages for workers across the country as well as the reversal of electricity tariff hikes.

The deadlock in discussions has left workers, unions, and the general populace frustrated over the continued delay in addressing crucial economic issues.

In Jos, the state and federal Secretariats stood desolate Monday with gates padlocked and no official activities taking place within their confines.

This stark image signifies the gravity of the situation and the resolute stance of the labour unions in pursuit of improved working conditions and a dignified standard of living for Nigerian workers.

Ayodele, the Plateau state vice chairman of NLC reiterated their commitment to the cause, emphasising the urgent need for a comprehensive resolution that addresses the welfare of workers amid the prevailing economic challenges.

“The message is clear, the NLC and TUC are united in the demand for a new minimum wage structure that reflects the current economic realities in the country. We also want the reversal of electricity tariff”.

As the strike actions escalate across various sectors, the impact is expected to be felt on a national scale, with mounting pressure on the federal government to prioritise the well-being of its workforce and expedite the resolution of this critical impasse.