NLC protest confined to union base in Port Harcourt, Police ready for deployment

The protests in Port Harcourt are so far restricted at Igboukwu Street, base of the Rivers State chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

The police had issued strong warnings days to the protest date admitting the right of citizens to protest but insisted it must be done with all laws.

The police in a statement signed by spokeswoman, Grace Iringe-Koko, said in alignment with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, had issued instructions for a substantial deployment of security personnel across the state. “This measure is aimed at guaranteeing comprehensive security and safety during the protest, as well as preventing any attempts to hijack the peaceful demonstration.

“The organizers and participants of the protest are strongly advised to ensure that all processions and activities adhere to the provisions of the law, as the Rivers State Police Command is committed to exercising its full authority to safeguard the rights of all citizens and prevent any violations thereof.

“It is important to note that participation in the protest is voluntary, as established by the norms governing peaceful demonstrations. Therefore, both residents and non-residents of the state can freely pursue their lawful businesses and discharge their responsibilities without hindrance.

“We urge the public to promptly report any suspicious activities in their neighborhoods to the nearest police station or by contacting the Command Control numbers: 08032003514, 08161355218.”

Some major civil society leaders have not spoken up so far. Protest leaders may have developed cold feet because of subtle threats.