NLC President Joe Ajaero appears before Police IRT in Abuja

Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), arrived at the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) office in Abuja at around 10:20 a.m. today.

Ajaero was accompanied by his legal counsel, Femi Falana (SAN).

The NLC President’s visit follows an invitation by the police regarding allegations related to terrorism financing.

The invitation letter, signed by Adamu Mu’azu (ACP) on behalf of the Commissioner of Police Intelligence, dated August 19, 2024, stated that Ajaero’s name had surfaced during ongoing investigations concerning “criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, reasonable felony, subversion, and cybercrime.”

In response to the police invitation, the Nigeria Labour Congress has instructed all its members across the nation to participate in a peaceful prayer procession today, August 29, as a show of solidarity with their leader.

As the situation is developing, more updates are expected as the investigation continues.

