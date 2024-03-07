NLC demands ₦794,000 minimum wage for South West workers

The Nigeria Labour Congress has demanded N794,000 as the new national minimum wage for workers in the South West geopolitical political zone.

Funmi Sessi, the chairperson of the Lagos State chapter of the NLC, made this demand on behalf of the labour union at the ongoing public hearing of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage in Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday.

Sessi said that all members of the union in the South West agreed that the new minimum wage should be ₦794,000

On January 30, 2024, President Bola Tinubu, through Vice President Kashim Shettima, inaugurated a 37-member panel to review the minimum wage.