NLC announces two-day warning strike over fuel subsidy effects

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced a two-day warning strike, starting on Tuesday, September 5, in retaliation against the Federal Government’s failure to solve the problems brought on by the elimination of petrol subsidy.

On August 2, the labour union had protested nationwide. It’s members held placards describing what they wanted such as the increase and payment of salaries, stopping the increase in school fees, reviewing the N8,000 palliative, with many others showing “let the poor breathe”.

Workers across various sectors including education, health, oil and gas were seen representing their sectors as they chanted solidarity mantras while carrying their flags and placards.

“The N8,000 palliative is an insult, is that what brought us here; let the senate come and screen the ministerial candidates in public, we don’t want people with two credits, there are many graduates with 2:1 grades,” Emmanuel Ugbaja, NLC national secretary had said

The NLC had emphasised the need for the government to genuinely address these pressing issues to alleviate the burden faced by the citizens and workers across the country. They believe the protest is a powerful means of expressing their collective resolve and bringing attention to urgent matters in a press release early August.

