NLC, 19 others kick against protests in Cross River

The Chairman Nigeria Labour Congress NLC, Cross River State branch Comrade Gregory Olayi, and 19 other organisations have kicked against the August 1, 2024 protest, saying it might bring misfortune to the state.

Others are the National Association of Nigerian Students, National Council of Women Societies, Council of Indigenous Youths of Cross River State as well as market unions in the state.

The chairman who promised that he and his members will not participate in the streets protest so that the economic situation of the state would not go worsen.

NLC chairman made the vow in a press briefing which took place at Metropolitan Hotel Wednesday in Càlabar.

Olayi stated that the NLC and workers in the state would not participate in the protest.

“As a labour leader, and NLC chairman, I want to use my Secretariat as a case study, the building you are seeing is a shadow of itself,” Olayi said.

“The last #EndSARS destroyed everything, the fans,the roof even the rails on the walkway were all vandalized.

“We will not afford to have such happen in Cross River State again. As NLC chairman, on behalf of workers of Cross River State, if you want to come out tomorrow,which we are not part of, please do it .

“Let it no be a violent protest, because as workers ,we are not coming out to protest tomorrow in Cross River State because we know what we have passed through.

Other trade unions who lend their voices against the plan protest include, the Cross River State branch of Unified Commercial Drivers Association headed by Mr. Nta Effiom-Henshaw, the state council of National council of Women Society of Nigeria, Majori Asuquo. Society Network

Also speaking, Coalition of Civil societies Networks Dr. Mac Faland Eka, stated that about N8.7bn required to fix Dr. Lawrence Memorial Hospital destroyed during the 2020 #EndSARS protest.

“We cannot use our hands to destroy what we have over the years, ” he said.