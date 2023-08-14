Nkechi Ali-Balogun expresses interest to lead NIPR

Nkechi Ali-Balogun, renowned public relations practitioner and member of the NIPR Governing Council, has expressed interest in running for election back into the Council of the public relations institute.

The election will be conducted during the2023 Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations [NIPR] scheduled for August 24.

Ali-Balogun is bringing her wealth of professional and managerial experience including serving as Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Lagos State Chapter, a 2- term membership of the Council to lead the Institute.

Ali-Balogun said ‘’I am running for this office because I want to continue to dedicate my time, energy, and experience to championing the interests of our Institute”