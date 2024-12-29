NIWA calls for passage of Coastal Guards Bill to enhance waterways safety

…Warns Nigerians of dangers of rickety boats

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has called on the National Assembly to expedite the passage of the Coastal Guards Bill, which would enhance safety and security on the nation’s waterways.

The Waterways Authority warned Nigerians about the dangers of using substandard and poorly maintained boats.

Speaking at a technical meeting with boat manufacturers in Abuja recently, Bola Oyebamiji, managing director of NIWA, said the National Assembly must urgently pass the Coastal Guards Bill into law to improve safety and security on Nigeria’s waterways.

The call comes in the wake of the December 16, 2024, tragic boat mishap along the River Benue route in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State, which claimed several lives.

Oyebamiji expressed deep concern over the rising incidents of boat accidents, attributing 90 percent of these mishaps to human error.

He attributed the mishaps to a low level of professionalism among some boat operators, lack of proper training among many drivers and driving under the influence of intoxicants before embarking on journeys.

“I was at a training session with some boat drivers and discovered that we have a long way to go in this country. Many of them are not only untrained but also intoxicated in the early hours of the day. This is unacceptable, and we are working tirelessly to address these issues,” Oyebamiji said.

Meanwhile, NIWA has in a new initiative, intensified its collaboration with indigenous boat builders to phase out these boats from the system to tackle the challenges posed by substandard wooden boats.

The initiative aims to encourage the production and use of safer, modern boats that meet global standards.

This effort is part of NIWA’s broader strategy to improve the quality of water transportation and enhance safety.

“We are actively working with indigenous boat builders to replace wooden boats with durable, safer alternatives. This collaboration is key to eliminating unsafe practices and ensuring the long-term safety of passengers on our waterways,” Oyebamiji confirmed.

Additionally, NIWA is carrying out sensitisation campaigns across various riverine communities to raise awareness about the dangers of using unsafe boats and to promote adherence to safety protocols.

Meanwhile, Oyebamiji believed that these efforts need to be supported by the legislative.

“For us to achieve comprehensive safety and security, we appeal to the National Assembly to help prioritise and pass the Coastal Guards Bill. This will equip us with the necessary tools to regulate and secure our waterways effectively,” he added.

