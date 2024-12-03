NITDA, JICA to train 185 startups, 37 innovation hubs in iHatch cohort 4

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has announced the launch of the iHatch Cohort 4 programme, an initiative designed to bolster Nigeria’s startup ecosystem.

The programme aims at supporting 185 startups and 37 innovation hubs nationwide with tailored training, mentorship, and investment readiness.

Themed “Fostering Innovation, Building Ecosystems, Scaling Startups,” the programme launched in October 2024 is to run until January 2025.

According to Hadiza Umar, Director of Corporate Communications and External Relations at NITDA, the iHatch Cohort 4 reflects the government’s commitment to economic diversification and digital innovation under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“iHatch Cohort 4 is a critical part of NITDA’s Digital Economy Policy, designed to foster entrepreneurship, drive economic growth, and create jobs by providing startups with tailored mentorship, training, and investment readiness.

“This initiative reflects the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, focusing on economic diversification and the growth of Nigeria’s digital economy.

“The iHatch programme is uniquely structured to provide comprehensive support to both startups and innovation hubs across the nation,” Umar added.

She added that the programme with its dual approach would also strengthen the capacity of innovation hubs to act as sustainable incubators for local entrepreneurs.

According to the NITDA spokesperson, by the end of the programme, 90% of the startups will incorporate with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), while 80% of them will develop a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) ready for market testing.

She added that 30% of the trained startups would secure investment from investors, grants, or partnerships facilitated by the program. The startups are expected to create 1,000 direct and indirect jobs through the startup and hub ecosystem.

Umar stated that Nigeria was on the verge of becoming a leading player in Africa’s digital transformation.

The initiative aims to ensure equitable participation by supporting startups from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). High-impact sectors such as fintech, agritech, healthtech, edtech, and civic tech are the primary focus areas

