TikTok partners NITDA, Data Science Nigeria to strengthen safety

TikTok has launched the second phase of the #SaferTogether online safety and digital awareness program in Lagos and Abuja.

The initiative, which aims to strengthen safety measures on the platform was launched in partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Data Science Nigeria (DSN).

According to the platform, the initiative will create a safer digital environment by equipping parents, teachers, and guardians with the knowledge and tools needed to help young people safely navigate TikTok and the broader digital landscape.

Fortune Mgwili-Sibanda, TikTok’s government relations and public policy director for Africa, stated that the platform believes in empowering parents, teachers, and guardians with digital literacy skills in enabling an informed community to actively shape a safer digital environment beyond protecting users.

“Our dedication to community safety remains unwavering, and through local partnerships, like our collaboration with DSN, we are extending these educational resources beyond our platform, building a resilient and knowledgeable online community,” Mgwili-Sibanda said in a statement.

According to Mgwili-Sibanda, the phase one of #SaferTogether initiative launched in 2022, focused on educating 537 teachers and 1,037 parents in major cities such as Abuja, Lagos, and Kano on TikTok’s safety features and promoting positive mental health in digital environments.

Olubayo Adekanmbi, founder/CEO, Data Science Nigeria, stated that DSN will develop content and curriculum for phase two, guided by TikTok’s Trust and Safety team to highlight TikTok’s safety tools and features.

“The digital world is now part of our daily lives for learning, engagement, and socializing. We have a shared responsibility to make this space safer, and we are excited to continue with the Safer Together campaign, providing parents, teachers and guardians with essential insights on digital wellness,” Adekanmbi stated.

Building on the success of the first phase, phase two is expected to expand with the inclusion of NITDA as a strategic partner. The partnership aligns with NITDA’s mission to foster digital literacy, enhance technology infrastructure, and support inclusive access to digital tools and services.

Share