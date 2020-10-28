NIS drags ministry officials, contractor to EFCC over N3.9bn contract fraud

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has dragged some officials of the Ministry of Interior and Messes Continental Transfect Technique Limited before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged N3.9 billion deducted from Combined Residence Permit Alien Card (CERPAC).

The comptroller general of NIS, Muhammad Babandede, disclosed this when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Public Account on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the contract in question was between the ministry and the firm adding that the Immigration was included in the deal as a mere enforcing agency on behalf of the ministry.

He added that the money those involved collected should be collected back from them.

He said, “We have written to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the matter. The money they collected for those centers should be collected back.

“The Immigration was included in the deal as a mere enforcing agency on behalf of the Ministry of Interior. Therefore, the NIS may not have a satisfactory answer to any query from this contract.

The Auditor-General said, “An agreement for combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC) was entered into between the Federal Ministry of Interior at Area 1, Gariki, Abuja and the company on May 25, 1999.

“The purpose of this contract was to replace the paper Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens card in use with a combined special-purpose card that would ensure computer legibility and 21st-century computer compatibility.

“Applicant would pay $350 which formed the basis for sharing ratio as follows: Federal government – 50 percent, contractor -40 percent, designated account of the Ministry as operation cost -10 percent.

“The following irregularities were observed – FGN-20 percent, contractor -40 percent, contractor -25 percent, contractor -7 percent, NIS-7 percent, and Ministry of Interior -1 percent.

“As in December 2015, physical audit inspection revealed that nothing had been done at new issuing centers in 28 states command, even after N3.9 billion had been deducted or set aside from sharing ratio purpose between 2014and 2015.

“The actual cost for the establishment of the 28 new issuing centers was not stated in the contract agreement.

“The duration of the contract of the project, the eventual cost implication and the date the prior to 45 percent of the ratio will revert back to the Federal government does not know and was not stated

“CG has been requested to address irregularities mentioned as well as account for N3.9 billion already deducted forwarding evidence of action taken for audit verification.”